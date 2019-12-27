Legal age to purchase tobacco products is now 21; local reactions

As part of the sweeping spending bill, President Donald Trump signed the new minimum age for purchasing tobacco products into law last week. The Food and Drug Administration regulates all tobacco products saying on Friday: "It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21."

Trump tweeted last week that the spending agreement "raises smoking age to 21!", marking a major public health achievement for the White House.

Although the South Dakota state law has not been updated to align with federal law, some people say the new changes won't make much of a difference.

"Kids that are smoking or vaping already, or anybody for that matter, is going to find a way to get it... just like with alcohol and stuff, they just have to look elsewhere. I think in concept it's a good theory, but in reality I think it's really difficult to enforce," said Ian Paul of Rapid City.

"I think kids are going to do it anyways, but I think the kids who aren't going to break the rules might not smoking younger. I think 21 is definitely appropriate," said Sabre Rohrback of Rapid City.

The changes came from arising concerns about increased levels of youth vaping and unknown outbreaks of vaping-relating illnesses, according to CNN Health.

"I don't think it matters what age you set that time at, I think that if they want it they're going to find a way to get it. I mean it's good that there's a law there but I think they're just going to get it no matter what," said Kathy Paul.

"I can't really say if I'm for or against the law, I like the thought of the kids not being able to get it, but at the same time they're 18, they're adults so let them make their own decisions," said Ian Paul.

