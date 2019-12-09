Local officers and Special Olympians team up for a good cause

Law enforcement officers often receive tips from the public, the tips they gathered Monday evening were for a different reason

"I like doing the Special Olympics all my life," Says, Tina Turner, Special Olympian

Outback Steakhouse hosted Tip A Cop where a member of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office or Rapid City Police Department partnered with a Special Olympian to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Tip A Cop was started by retired RCPD officer Bill Egan and has now been brought back by his daughter Amanda Swanson.

"Since the '80's local law enforcement has been one of the biggest supporters of Special Olympics and how they raise money and their funding, so we want to keep that going and continue the tradition," Says, Amanda Swanson, Pennington County Sheriff's Office

"It is very exciting to have the Special Olympics to raise money for the games and all the things I like to do." Says Turner

Turner who was one of the many athletes helping raise money is a multi-sport athlete and participates in basketball, softball as well as track and field.

