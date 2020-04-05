Local nurse quilts masks during nation-wide shortage

Hospitals across the United States are in dire need of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to fight Coronavirus.

Long-time health care worker Jodi Paverud is a nurse by day and a avid quilter by night. Now, she's combining her two crafts to make different types of masks.

"The one style that Monument Health asked for is like this-- the cord goes behind your head, and then you tie this up over your head," said Paverud. "And so, it fits pretty tightly around your face and it's pretty comfortable. There is a space for a filter to go in here. So, if someone had the proper filter or whatever, they could use that. But mainly at the hospital, we'll be using these over the N-95 masks to make them last longer."

While these masks do not provide a complete barrier from the Coronavirus, they do filter out some material and are perfect for nurses like Paverud on the Labor and Delivery floor, especially since Paverud says staff wears masks during all shifts.

"So, this pretty much protects others from you, but if everyone does it, we can protect each other," said Paverud.

So far, she says she has made about 150 masks. If the materials are pre-cut, she can make one model of the mask in about 10 minutes....

"We have a whole group of people I know and work with that are also helping me make masks, too," said Paverud. "We have a few other quilters that are my friends that are doing it too. My mom is getting in the picture, so we're just trying to get as many people as possible making them."

Paverud encourages anyone with the ability to make them or donate fabric to someone who can.

See mask patterns from Monument Health COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER FOR MASKS FOR MONUMENT