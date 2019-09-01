Local music venue, and a church will be offering after school tutoring and volunteer opportunities

Now that kids are back in school, they might be wondering how they're going to stay ahead

Luckily, rapid city offers after school tutoring in the some unlikely places.

More and more places in town are starting to offer after school tutoring including a local music venue.

"My vision for it is just to hopefully tap into some of that potential that our young people have and be able to network with them," said Mary Haan, volunteer coordinator for Cave Collective.

The Cave Collective is an all ages space that will offer tutoring and volunteer opportunities to middle and high school students starting mid-September.

"Just be able to connect the young adults in our community, to the grown ups in the community in a way that really fosters relationships and a way that kids can feel involved and feel invested in their community without just feeling bored all the time," Haan said.

From academics, to music lessons, to cleaning up Art Ally, their goal is community involvement.

"There were so many things that I fell into in high school sheerly out of boredom, whether it was unhealthy relationships, or addictions or sustance abuse, things that I really shouldn't have been doing when I could've spent that decade doing something much more proactive if I'd had connections to the community that were built in a healthy way or connections to adults who cared," said Haan.

In mid-October, a local church is partnering with West Middle School to offer tutoring every Wednesday night.

Retired teachers will be there to help students in any subject they need.

"It gives them something to do, something to get plugged into, it gives them a time to share and to learn from our older generation, our more seasoned generation, we can just bring the two inter-generational ministry together and just have them learn from each other, and it will help us on Wednesday nights as well and just stay connected with the community," said Jerry Simmons, youth pastor at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

The church hopes more students will get involved with their youth ministry, but Simmons says all are welcome to come to their tutoring sessions.

"Ages 6th grade through 12th grade is kind of our target group that we're looking at, especially for youth ministry, for the middle school, it's West that we're hitting at but anybody's welcome to come for tutoring, we'll take just about anybody," Simmons said.

For more immediate attention, parents can bring their kids to Sylvan Learning for programs in reading, writing, math, study skills, and homework help.