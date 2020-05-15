Local law enforcement honors fallen officers

On Friday morning, the law enforcement community in Pennington County came together to honor fallen officers on the steps of the Public Safety Building.

A chaplain said a prayer in honor of all fallen officers, then there was a moment of silence.

Pennington County Sheriff's Captain Tony said all law enforcement is here to serve the community.

"We don't care what shape your badge is, what color your shirt is, we're here to serve you," said Harrison. "Everybody that works inside this building signed up to protect and serve the members of this community, regardless of anything else, and sometimes it costs us our lives, but it's worth it to us because this community needs us and we're here for them."

Harrison describes this day as the law enforcement equivalent of Memorial Day for the military.