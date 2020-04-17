Local group serves up dinner to those in need

A local group of volunteers is doing their part to make sure the homeless in the area have a warm meal.

Oyate kin Chantewastepi which translates to people with good hearts. recently received their non-profit status after doing a weekly feed on Friday evenings to help feed the homeless population

the group starts the evening off with a prayer and also offers words of encouragement to those they meet.

Those who attended the meal wrote and signed thank you cards for an organizer of the event.

"I was actually having a bad day, it really helped with my spirts. It helped noticed this work doesn't go unnoticed. I love doing this but a gesture of we appreciate you," Lloyd Big Crow

The group is always looking for additional volunteers to help them, and if you are financially able to you can reach out to them on their Oyate kin Chantewastepi Facebook page

