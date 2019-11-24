Local dollars left the state for the anti meth campaign, but did it have to?

While many people were upset over the anit-meth ad campaign for missing the mark on how deadly the epidemic is in the state, others are angry over the local dollars that left the state to create the project.

Some South Dakotans are not thrilled about Governor Kristi Noem's team using an ad agency in Minnesota to create the "Meth. We're on it." anti-meth campaign.

"I would have loved to see that money stay in our state," Natalie Slack, owner of Spore Creative ad agency, said.

Even the South Dakota Advertising Federation was disappointed saying there is plenty of talent in the state.

Nine in-state agencies bid on the contract and were turned down.

Almost half a million dollars was spent on the campaign which sounds like a reasonable price according to Slack.

"On a national level, those numbers are not confusing to me. I think a local firm could have probably done it for less and perhaps be a little more in tune with what the actual message needed to be to actual South Dakotans," Slack said.

Slack did not bid on the project herself because of the lack of resources to create such a large campaign, she said.

However, the CEO of Elevate Rapid City, Tom Johnson said a different tactic could have showed the talent of many firms.

"Bringing some of those small firms together. Maybe a firm from Rapid City, a firm from Sioux Falls, bringing them together to bid on a project together thereby creating a larger effect," Johnson said.

While Noem said the ad was a success, Slack said going viral should not be the goal. Rather, it should be about spreading the message of action.