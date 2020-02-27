Local dentist remembered at racquetball tournament at the YMCA

To honor a popular local dentist -- friends, family, and former colleagues came together to play his favorite game.

The 20th annual Kirk A. Bower racquetball tournament kicked off Thursday and will continue until Saturday.

Dr. Bower loved the game of racquetball and tried to play it daily. After his passing from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of 48 -- his friends held the tournament to honor him.

"But yes they do come back here every year to come to play in this tournament it really is the friends and family who keep it going every year," says Beau Lacroix