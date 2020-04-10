Local church hosts drive-in service for Easter

As the coronavirus continues to cancel large gatherings, churches are adapting to the changes during Holy Week.

First Assembly of God church in Rapid City held a drive-in service this evening. The event was scheduled to be held on Easter Sunday, but due to the weather expected this weekend, the service was moved up to Good Friday.

The parking lot was full as followers came to worship during this holy week.

While Easter service this year is different -- with everyone celebrating unable to physically be together, they say they are unified in their faith.

"it is so exciting to have a service where they can see one another, maybe not shake hands or hug. They can be together and see one another, wave, honk. whatever. It is just good to be together," Says, Craig Moore, Leader Pastor