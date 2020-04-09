Local chicken sales doubled this year

Spring is the season to raise chicks, but the pandemic seems to prompt even more baby chicken sales at D&M Ag Supply in Rapid City. Paul Shankle, the owner of D&M Ag Supply says, the huge increase in baby chicken sales this year is probably brought on by more people trying to raise their own food sources. In a time when grocery shopping becomes a daunting task, "I feel like because folks want to get back to their roots of raising their own food and having their own animals." And chickens are quite versatile. Jack Shankle, the son of Paul and Jana Shankle says, some chickens can be raised for just eggs, some just for the meat, while others can be for both.

Jana Shankle says, this pandemic motivates people to think about gaining a sense of food independence or re-think how they can get their food. Raising chickens, for example, is a start.

