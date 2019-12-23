Local charities have final push to meet fundraiser goals

With just a few days left in 2019, both the Salvation Army and the United Way of the Black Hills are short of their campaign fundraiser goals.

"So, we're 40% short of reaching our $390,000 goal for the year, which, you know, represents quite a bit of assistance to the public through the different services and programs that we offer," said Javier Moreno, a captain with the Salvation Army.

The United Way of the Black Hills is just 10% shy of their goal for the season. If the organizations are short on funds, it could result in major changes to the services provided.

"If we're significantly short, it runs the risk of us not being able to provide those services throughout the year," said Moreno. "So, we don't want to be in a position where we have to cancel programs or cut any services and so, being able to meet this goal, it really does make a big impact."

"We know that there is limited resources available in our community and there's such great work being done by all of our non-profit organizations," said Jamie Toennies, Executive Director of United Way of the Black Hills. "No matter what you care about, what you're passionate about, you know, take a moment this time of year, and give back a little bit to the community. The Salvation Army and United Way and a couple of others-- we've been around for 75 years, doing amazing work here.

The Salvation Army and the United Way of the Black Hills have a very long history together. United Way receives money throughout the year and after a long, careful vetting process, they distribute the money, in forms of grants, to organizations, like the Salvation Army.

Moreno says part of the reason Salvation Army is short this year can be blamed on the calendar, with Thanksgiving falling late this year, and the blizzard following that weekend.

Both Toennies and Moreno both said they are grateful for all contributions and every bit matters.