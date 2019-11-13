Local bank kicks off the season of giving

A local bank is giving back to the community by giving out checks to numerous non-profits.

First Interstate Bank handed out over 100 thousand dollars to 15 local organizations on Wednesday

Employees of the bank play a crucial role in deciding what nonprofits will receive donations and how much the checks will be for.

One of the nonprofits who got a check was Habitat for Humanity.

"We just continue to see the cost of housing going up and we aren't seeing incomes keeping up with that. First Interstate along with other supports helps Habitat cover the cost to construct and renovate homes that people have a decent place to live that they can afford," says, Scott Engmann, Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity

Shawn Rost the South Dakota Market President for First Interstate says they believe in giving back to their communities and they have a focus on nutrition, clothing, shelter, and economic development to raise the quality of life in the community.

The bank selected this time of year to give out the donations with the holiday seasons approaching.

"That was our goal to host in early in the holiday season so these nonprofits so they can help those that need it coming into the holiday season. It is Thanksgiving and Christmas season for a lot of people it just isn't as nice as they would like it to do to their economic situations," says, Shawn Rost, South Dakota Market President for First Interest Bank

Feeding South Dakota also received a check which they will be using towards fixing up one of their mobile food trucks.

