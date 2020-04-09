Local auto repair shop sees a decrease in customers

COVID-19 has many people staying at home and local businesses closing their doors for the time being. But there are auto repair shops still open to help those who may need help with repairs.

Even though Thomas Auto is still open, the manager says he has seen about a 50 percent decrease in customers.

When the coronavirus first came along, staff didn't believe they would see the number of customers drop as they did, but they're doing their best to adapt to the situation.

Now, management still has all staff employed and hopes to keep it that way.

When customers do come in, the staff is making sure they safely tend to their customers by maintaining proper social distance, wiping down cars when they come in, and continually cleaning.

"Hopefully, this will be over shortly. We will get through it as best as we can. And get customers walking in the door again," says the manager, Mark Kulesza.

Kulesza says it's essential to stay open to help customers who may need help if something unexpected happens.