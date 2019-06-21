Local author with diverse-abilities is honored at a reception

"The Chair is Not Me" is a book locally authored by James Janis, better known by his friends as JJ.

Janis grew up between here and Pine Ridge.

To honor JJ and his book, a reception was held in his honor. JJ was born with cerebral palsy and sever other conditions at birth. He wasn't expected to live *12 hours* but *6 decades* later, at age 60, JJ has a published book.

The book encourages people to look past those with diverse abilities and meet the person.

The reception also featured choreographed routines to the poems JJ had written for his book.

With one book to his name already, Janis has no plans on stopping.

"The more people I can reach, the better off everybody will be." said James Janis

JJ said he wouldn't change the past year and a half since his book was published for anything in the world.

The man who has inspired many in the Black Hills with his book, says he is humbled by the opportunity that many take for granted.

"I'm just thankful for the chance to be a contributing member of society." added JJ

JJ's work will continue, when has he a role in next week's Flutter Productions play CoRPoREAL