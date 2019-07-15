Local artist aims to inspire creativity

One local tattoo artist is using his talents to paint murals around the Black Hills.

Aaron Pearcy is spending Monday, creating a children-inspired tree house mural at Bethal Church.

He's spray painted a total of 8 murals around Rapid City, but his full-time job is a tattoo artist. Pearcy mentioned murals can't pay the bills but he likes where the Rapid City art scene is headed and wants to continue to contribute to its street art.

"It just kind of keeps on growing and growing and I want to be able to pass that on to kids and through the art that I do on the wall its especially that's why I like doing public art is because then more people can walk by it and be inspired," said Pearcy.

Pearcy plans to expand his creations to other nearby towns this summer.