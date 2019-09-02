Local American Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is making it's way to the Southeastern American coast. But what does that have to do with South Dakota?

"The whole East Coast looks like it's in line of having problems, from Florida, well the Bahamas, and up through Florida, clear through the Carolinas, possibly into Virginia, where they're looking at it, it should start dwindling, but who knows," said Ken Michaelson, executive director of the American Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota.

The American Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes, so what are we doing locally to prepare as Hurricane Dorian approaches our nation?

"The American Red Cross' focus is to help people in times of natural disasters, much like we see what's potientally going to happen in Florida right now with Hurricane Dorian, maybe going to come across shore or at least cause quite a bit of heavy rain," said Richard Smith, volunteer for the American Red Cross.

There's a nationwide effort to prepare for Hurricane Dorian before it hits the East Coast.

The Red Cross has already positioned volunteers in potentially impacted areas including Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

"I enjoy going on the deployments for people, I like the people you meet, the Red Cross volunteers, it seems like it's a very gigantic family but also the clients that are there, those that are affected by the disaster, they're great and they're needing help and it's great to have that feeling that you're helping out somebody that has just lost everything," Michaelson said.

The Red Cross provides basic human needs to make their shelters feel like home, including counseling services for victims.

"Why we see mental health counselors so important in a time like this is everybody is facing stresses almost everyday in their life, you then put a storm in there, a loss of income, the uncertainty of what's gone on with their house, the fear with children, having somebody who's a mental health counselor who can step in can immediately start giving them some processes to help them cope with what's going on," Smith said.

Currently, there are 1,600 volunteers deployed nationwide across 60 shelters.