Live training burn set for Saturday in Spearfish

Several area volunteers get to complete the hands-on portion of their initial firefighter training courses on Saturday, May 16, during a live training burn in Spearfish.

Residents can expect to see firefighters, fire trucks and equipment, smoke, and flames during the live training burn, which will occur at a structure near the intersection of Evans and Apple Valley lanes. People should be aware that this is a planned, live training event; they do not need to call emergency services if they see smoke and flames at this location.

Evans Lane will remain open during the live training burn, and Spearfish Fire Department Assistant Chief Rob Mathis reminded motorists who are traveling on Evans Lane that day to continue traveling to their destination and not stop in the roadway during the training event.

“We know that these live, training burns are a sight to see,” Mathis said. “We expect everyone to assist in keeping the roadway open and free from traffic congestion during the event.”

Personnel, fire trucks and equipment will be onsite in the morning, with plans to ignite interior portions of the structure around 9 a.m., and the exterior portion of the live burn training will begin around 11:30 a.m. Mathis expects the live training to conclude between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the site will continue smoldering, with supervision from the Spearfish Fire Department, for the next 24-48 hours after the conclusion of the live burn training.

“We thank everyone in advance for their help in making this a great training event,” Mathis said, adding that volunteers from Spearfish, Vale, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, and possibly Lead will participate in the training on Saturday.

For more information, call the Spearfish Public Safety Department at (605) 642-1305.