LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

In this Sept. 22, 2016 file photo, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner speaks during a product announcement at his company's headquarters in San Francisco. Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Updated: Wed 12:59 PM, Feb 05, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business.

Weiner says the timing feels right personally and professionally, with a ready successor.

Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Roslansky says LinkedIn’s priority of serving the world’s professionals isn’t going to change.

Weiner has been CEO of LinkedIn since 2008. Microsoft bought the company for $26 billion in 2016.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years and will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

