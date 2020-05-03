Lightning strike sends a mobile home in a blaze

At 4:19 p.m. on Sunday the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched along with several other Black Hills area fire departments to 3950 Elkhorn Lane for a reported structure fire.

First arriving crews found a free-burning fire under a double-wide mobile home that was apparently struck by lightning.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building of origin, stopping the spread to the adjacent residence, and other improvements.

This fire was held to a single alarm.

There was heavy damage to the bathroom of the residence, as well as smoke and water damage throughout the residence.

The owner of the residence was able to safely evacuate the structure without any problems.

There were two cats inside the residence at the time of the fire, and we are happy to report both cats were found alive, but having some signs of smoke inhalation.

There was one minor injury to a firefighter. No injuries to the owner.

The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank all of our response partners for their quick response which had an impact limiting the damage due to the fire.

Also responding were: Pennington County Fire Service, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and Pennington County 911.