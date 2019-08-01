Lightning ignites new fires on Bighorn Forest

Fire managers flew a reconnaissance flight Thursday morning to determine where lightning may have ignited fires between Story and Powder River Pass. Wednesday evening, Johnson County firefighters spotted several potential new fires south of Story. With hotter, drier weather forecast for the weekend, holdover lightning fires may emerge. Fire managers will locate the fires, and set priorities based on safety.

While scattered rain occurred on the Forest, fuels continue to dry and fire danger is trending towards High. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to occur again today, but humidity will be higher to help control fires. No fire restrictions are currently in place, but please make sure your campfires are cold to the touch before leaving them.

“Fire incident management is a team event,” said Bighorn National Forest Fire Staff Officer Jon Warder. “Thank you to our cooperators and the hard working folks on the ground making tough decisions!”

Dayton Volunteer Fire Department water tender, the Wind River Agency firefighters, and the Wyoming State Forestry helicopter assisted yesterday on the Lick Creek incident. The two injured firefighters yesterday were released from the hospital with full recovery. Today’s plans for Lick Creek are to continue securing the line. Due to firefighter safety concerns in the dead timber, mop-up will be limited as fire-weakened trees are continually falling. Firefighters will monitor the area of the fire that is inaccessible in a deep canyon that will be monitored.