Let the shows begin! Theaters reopening

Another sign of South Dakota's "return to normal" ... movie theaters are opening.

Recently, it was the Elk's Theater downtown Rapid City and now the Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 near the mall is set to show movies starting Friday. Through the end of June, the theater will only charge $5 for its movies.

Of course, there will be some rules to follow; such as only 50 percent capacity, two empty seats between parties, longer breaks between movies so the staff can clean and sanitize seating, workers will wear gloves and masks, and there will be sanitizing stations throughout the theater.

Initially, the kitchen will not be operating but concessions and the bar will be.