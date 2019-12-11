Let it snow! Snowmobile trails opening soon

Snowmobile trails across South Dakota open Sunday, Dec. 15.

Officials in the Black Hills say snow conditions will vary to start the season as many trails on Forest Service roads have been plowed.

“It’s important that snowmobilers pick up a 2019-20 trail map,” reminds Black Hills trails manager Shannon Percy. “The trail system incurs a number of re-routes each year and having a current map will help avoid trespassing.”

Snowmobile trail maps can be picked up at various businesses along the trails. Riders can request a copy by calling (605) 773-2885.

Trail condition updates are posted to twitter @SDsnowBHills. With various cameras along the trails, current images of snow conditions can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/snowmobiling.

A $20 snowmobile motorcycle trail pass is available for residents who use a motorcycle conversion kit. Those permits can be picked up at the Black Hills Trails office in Lead. The number for the Black Hills Trails office is (605) 584-3896.

The snowmobile season runs until Mar. 31.