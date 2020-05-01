Let it Shine brings some light to Rapid City

Rapid City was just one of many cities to participate in the Let it Shine event.

Lights across the country came on at 8:30 to honor healthcare workers who are on the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus

Areas such as Sioux Park turned on their lights to honor those who sometimes go overlooked until we need them.

"These are things that we can do that show our support, show some light, a glimmer of hope. Lets them know we appreciate them, we need you, we thank you and this has taught us not to take you for granted," Says, Jared Vasquez

All Rapid City area high schools, and other organizations also joined in for Let it Shine.

