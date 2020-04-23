Lending a helping hand to those in Lead

Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Feeding South Dakota to provide nonperishable food boxes to people in need.

The executive director for Lead's chamber of commerce, Sierra Ward, says the list of donors is long and includes Black Hills Title, and Coeur Wharf, which donated money, as well as activities for kids.

The boxes can be picked up at the Lead or Deadwood visitor center.

To get a box, drive up let the staff know what you need, and someone will bring the box to the car.

One hundred boxes are available, and Ward says they're asking families to limit to one box per family per week.

"Help people out any way we can. That is part of why we are not asking you to qualify yourself. All you need is to come and get it. Just use your best judgment if you need it to come and get it," says Ward.

The drive-by starts on Friday at 9 am and goes till noon or until all the boxes are gone.