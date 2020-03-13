Lending a helping hand by decorating the presidential statues

There are only a few days left to place winter apparel on the downtown presidential statues in Rapid City.

The program started back in 2015 and is designed to help those who are facing homelessness in the community.

It officially kicked off in November, and the city communications coordinator says it was another successful year.

The program lasts four months and gives the public and community groups the chance to give back by putting items on the statues like gloves, scarves, hats, and other winter apparel.

"They mean a whole lot to the people who need those items. They can take that stocking cap, take that pair of gloves, and know that it's going to serve a very useful purpose moving forward," says the communication coordinator for Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker.

The last day to place items on the statues is this Sunday, March 15th.