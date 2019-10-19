Lending a helping hand

More than 30 representatives from different organizations spent their Saturday afternoon with the community.

The fifth annual volunteer expo allows the public to learn more about the non-profits, while also interacting with the representatives.

Program coordinator Audrey Nordine says the program isn't only designed to show the community how easy volunteering can be; it's also a time for them to find out about a new organization.

"There's so much to be involved with, and there is so much need with our non-profits in our area. Volunteers are very valuable to the mission of many of the organizations. And for them to be able to do what they do every day," says Nordine.

