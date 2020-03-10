Legislature have several major issues to resolve this week

The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to require the statewide expansion of a crisis hotline designed for people in a mental crisis or struggling with addiction issues.

But the House and Senate are at odds over who should pay for the bulk of its funding.

The Senate passed a version that would require the state to pay for counties to establish hotlines. The House version puts most of the financial burden on counties, pitching in 50 cents of state funding for every dollar that counties put towards their hotline.

The difference will be settled this week.

With deadlines looming, lawmakers are scrambling to decide on several high-profile initiatives, including legalizing industrial hemp, Gov. Kristi Noem's streamlining of county permits for feedlots and allowing written driver's license exams to be taken in Spanish.

Lawmakers met for extended hours, and budget negotiations entered final stages. In the Senate, lawmakers rewrote a proposal to legalize industrial hemp to make room for Noem's budget proposals.

They also made tweaks to the governor's bill to revive riot laws.

Meanwhile, the House cleared an initiative to allow written driver's license exams to be taken in Spanish.

