Legislator comment on passing riot boosting bill

This revives a similar bill involving the same issue from last year, which will enforce criminal and civil punishments for riot incitement. Last year, the bill was ruled by a judge that it was partially unconstitutional. Senator Phil Jensen from District 33 is one of eight Senators who voted against this bill. Most of the lawmakers, including Senator Helene Duhamel of Rapid City, voted in support of the bill, saying it "promotes law and order."

"...if you have different thoughts on how you want to protest, you may not like this bill," Senator Duhamel said.

Most Native American groups have opposed this bill, in addition to already opposing the construction of Keystone XL pipeline. A Rapid City-based Native American artist, John Goes In Center, was asked for his comment, and he said, regulating how people protesting and punishing people for assisting protests are considered to be stifling people's voice.

