Legislative cracker-barrel this Saturday in Rapid City

Elevate Rapid City's Governmental Affairs Committee, in cooperation with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, will host the first legislative cracker-barrel for the 95th legislative session.

The cracker-barrel will be Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Didier Education Center in the classroom building on the School of Mines campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Featured legislators include Rep. Mike Diedrich, Rep. Taffy Howard and Sen. Helene Duhamel.

Cracker-barrels allow Elevate investors and the community to hear directly from Rapid City area legislators and ask questions concerning legislative issues.

Future cracker-barrels are scheduled for Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 at Western Dakota Tech and Mar. 7 at the School of Mines. More information can be found here.