Legislative committee OKs college brew bill; Senate floor last stop

A legislative bill to allow colleges to distill alcohol as part of a class is headed for its final hurdle, the full Senate.

Tuesday, the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee unanimously approved House Bill 1081, to exempt from alcoholic beverage regulations certain users of alcohol by post-secondary institutions. The bill already was approved by the state House.

Currently, colleges are not allowed to make or store alcohol. This forces colleges like the School of Mines and Technology to go off campus in order to brew or distill what is needed for the course.

If the bill is finally approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem, colleges will be allowed to produce and store up to 200 gallons of distilled spirits, malt beverage and wine. The alcohol can only be used for research and course work by students at least 21 years old. It cannot be donated or sold.

