Legal & Finance Committee recommends extending emergency ordinances

Municipal governments have the ability to take emergency measures, responding quickly and effectively to unforeseen circumstances, like COVID-19.

City Hall renovations to begin (KOTA TV)

On Wednesday, members of the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee re-affirmed this ability by recommending the Council extend the Coronavirus emergency ordinances through July.

These measures aim to slow the community spread of the virus by allowing the City to take necessary actions, that is, if actions are needed.

Ward 2 alderman Richie Nordstrom said emergency powers are important because they give the City the ability to adjust to the situation as it develops.

“So in case of emergency, by resolution, we can respond to whatever situation changing—however it evolves—we can modify what our policies or our guidelines are much quicker,” said Nordstrom.

Nordstrom asked for the community's patience as the City continues trying to "flatten the curve" and said, as of now, he will vote in favor of the ordinance with the goal of keeping the community safe.

The matter now goes to the full Council on Monday.