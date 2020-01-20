Learn more about mushrooms through inspiring film

If you've ever wanted to learn more about mushrooms, an upcoming event in Rapid City is just for you.

Black Hills Mushrooms is hoping to educate the public more about fungi. (KOTA TV)

"Fantastic Fungi" is a film taking viewers into the world of fungi and their power to heal, sustain and contribute to the regeneration of life on Earth. Those involved include scientist Paul Stamets, authors Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Well, and many others.

The "Fantastic Fungi" event is on January 22 at the Elks Theatre. There's a pre-show starting at 6 p.m. and the actual film starts at 7. You can get your tickets here or call the box office at 605-343-7888.