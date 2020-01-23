Learn more about Safe Families for Children

The Safe Families for Children - Rapid City chapter started back in 2014. As they continue to grow, staff need more volunteers to step up and serve.

Safe Families for Children is a non-profit, volunteer movement giving hope and support to families in crisis. (KOTA TV)

The organization helps families in the community experiencing a crisis situation. There are four main core areas people can volunteer to help with including being a host family, a family coach, a resource friend, and a ministry lead role.

If you want to learn about how Safe Families for Children works, head to its event on Saturday, January 25. It starts at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Media. There is no commitment necessary with some light refreshments provided. Children are welcome to attend.