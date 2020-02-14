Learn about financial aid at Western Dakota Tech

If you need money to attend college, you will want to attend Western Dakota Tech's free financial aid assistance event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Western Dakota Tech college representatives will be available to provide financial aid guidance, help you complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FASFA) regardless of where you plan to go to college. They will also assist with scholarship applications.

To complete the FASFA for 2020-21, bring your 2018 tax return and W2 information for both parents and students.

Event registration is not necessary. Cookies and refreshments will be available.

Why apply for financial aid:

- You must apply to receive Federal student loans (not just the free money)

- Many scholarships require the FASFA be completed

- You are not committing to borrow student loans by completing the FASFA; that requires separate paperwork

For more information, call Western Dakota Tech financial aid at (605) 718-2988 or email at finaid@wdt.edu.