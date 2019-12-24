Lead sales tax revenue continues to climb, soon to reach $1 million

Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said the town is currently sitting at $940,000 in sales tax revenue, almost $100,000 more than one month ago.

The previous record for sales tax revenue was $730,000, and Stahl said they are using the record revenue wisely.

Lead has already improved their snow removal fleet and equipment from the booming sales tax funds. In addition, Stahl said with increasing sales tax revenue, there is an ability to decrease the need for property taxes.

Stahl said the booming revenue shows the sign of activity in the community.

"Over the last two years and probably seeing the results of it this year, people have invested in the town.. and downtown people have taken the vacant store fronts and doing things down there. Whether they're shops, restaurants, or just placing to visit.. they're down there, activity downtown. So what was slow for many years is robust now," added Stahl.

Stahl said with the Sanford Undergound Research facility starting a new project in 2020, more people will be spending in the community.

In addition, the town is addressing getting new, affordable housing and lodging with the large amount of sales tax revenue received in 2019.