Lead needs more affordable housing, expansion is a challenge

Lead is looking into more affordable housing options in the new year.

Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said affordable housing in Lead has been a battle for many years due to the expensive turf of the Black Hills.

Expansion into outlying areas is difficult because most locations are built rock. Requiring infrastructure to be drilled and blasted, which comes with a hefty cost.

Stahl said the area is ready for more affordable housing, but accommodating the cost of rent and housing with job salaries is a challenge.

"People tell me affordable is $140,000 to $180,000. I'm not sure when it became that.. but it is quite a lot of money in anybody's pocket book no matter what you're making. So that is a challenge too.. and jobs that we have around here. What do we have that provides that wage...," said Stahl.

Stahl said the city would have to work with a developer to get the jobs done.

He added that a number of vacant homes in town have been re-modeled, which is good for the town to see.

