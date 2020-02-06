Lead creates emergency snow route for plowing

The city of Lead declared an emergency snow ordinance to give the city the ability to create designated snow routes.

This ordinance requires cars parked on the emergency route be moved to allow snow plows through.

Once the snow removal is done, cars can return to the area.

The route is located along East Main Street, which is plowed by both the city and the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

With signs already up identifying the no parking zone, Homestake Mining Company is allowing people to temporarily park on their nearby lot.

Although this ordinance has only had its first reading, the city already put it into affect this month.

The city administration said the major challenges for Lead when it comes to snow removal are narrow streets and parking availability.

"Where the cars are parked here it really narrows down and really chokes that area, and we're kind of concerned and so are they that eventually with the size of their snows plows and the amount of snow we get, we may have a car that may interface unfortunately with a snow plow, and they if are able to move their cars out of the way while we're plowing snow or while the DOT's plowing snow, it will make it so much better and safer for everybody," said Mike Stahl, city administrator for the city of Lead.

Stahl said this ordinance is about being proactive and safe.

Depending on how this ordinance unfolds, the city could expand emergency routes to other streets in town.

The second reading for this ordinance is scheduled for February 18, 2020 and will be open to public input.

