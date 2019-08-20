Lead-Deadwood Elementary school is starting later this year

Wednesday, August 28th is the normal time students and teachers would head back to Lead-Deadwood Elementary, but this year, the school will be starting on September 3rd.

"Moved everything back just to give our contractors as much time as they could have to finish things up," says the director of the school district maintenance, Bill Snow.

Phase two of the school's $3.4 million renovation project started on May 28th and was scheduled to be completed by August 23rd.

"We went through and gutted out the top two floors of the building. We added sprinkler systems for fire and made classrooms bigger, added bathrooms to the fourth floor and moved a set of bathrooms on the third floor down to the other end," says Snow.

Snow says crews were initially working Monday through Friday and a few Saturdays, but the last few weeks they have also been working on Sunday.

"Closing quickly. It's been going very well. We've got a great team here on this project. Everyone has pulled together with a short building schedule and remodeling," says the superintendent of construction, Jack Rathert.

With the ongoing construction, teachers were instructed to stay away from the building.

"Not allowed in here just for the fact that we're not trying to hold up construction at all," says Snow.

Currently, the gym is filled with classroom furniture and supplies, but by Friday that should all be back inside the classrooms.

If everything goes as planned and the items are moved back into the classrooms by Friday, Snow says teachers will be able to come back and get their classrooms ready.