Laws and consequences of driving under the influence in South Dakota

Before you grab your keys, remember every day 28 people die from drunk driving crashes, and with New Year's being one of the most dangerous times on the road, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"It doesn't affect the person behind the wheel as much as it affects the people around them, we've had car pedestrian accidents, other vehicles, people have died through these circumstances or seriously injured," said Keith Carlson, Sergeant for Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

In South Dakota, people can get a DUI for more than just driving above the legal limit.

"The blood alcohol level is .08 here, there is a per say, you can be just under as well as still be impaired, a lot of people are on medications, when you're dealing with alcohol adding to that, it will show more impairment," Carlson said.

A DUI carries a max penalty of a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for the first offense.

"People should count themselves lucky if they only get charged with a DUI, I have it every year where someone walks in and the person's died, then you're dealing with a tragedy all the way around," said Timothy Rensch, president of Rensch Law Office.

Rensch has dealt with thousands of DUI cases and said it happens to every day people.

"Having a DUI on your record has a lot more trouble that goes along with it now than it ever did before," Rensch said.

Including doubling or tripling your insurance rates, disqualifying you from jobs, and losing commercial licenses.

Timothy Rensch says,"It's just expensive, not to mention the money you spend on a lawyer."

There are alternatives to driving under the influence from Lyft, to taxis, to designated drivers but there's only one way to avoid the chance of getting a DUI.

"Staying out of that driver's seat, if you've been drinking anything, stay out of that driver's seat," Carlson said.