Lawrence County is updating

A town known for it's past is looking toward the future. In fact, the Lawrence County commissioners are interested in knowing what people in Deadwood and the rest of the county think works.

To do that, commissioners are asking for public input on a new comprehensive plan.

Amber Vogt is the Director of the planning and zoning for Lawrence County.

"The Lawrence County Commissioners just decided that it's time with all the growth and the extreme amounts of growth in Lawrence County it's time to do a new comprehensive plan so we have hired up Black Hills Council of local government to come in and help us with that," says Vogt.

Current growth spreads throughout the county from Spearfish to Nemo

"If anybody's been in Lawrence County you can see we have a lot of commercial activity taking place as well as a lot of residential building happening," says Vogt.

Vogt says the current plan, which was approved in 2005 needs an update.

The Lawrence County Comprehensive Plan is looking to be completed by the spring/ summer of 2020 and they need the communities help to figure out issues that are going on.

Mike Stahl is the City Administrator in Lead.

"All of our citizens are interested in what goes on in the future. It sets the groundwork for decisions, gives the county commissioners and the citizens some idea of where to go or where not to go and sets up some good roads up ahead for them to travel," says Stahl.

The first meeting will be Tuesday September 24th at the Lead visitor center from 10 to 11AM and another from 4 to 5:30PM.

http://www.lawrencecountycompplan.com