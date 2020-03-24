Lawmakers will be voting from home on Veto Day

March 30th is Veto Day in Pierre, traditionally when the legislature meets to deal with vetoes issued on bills by the governor.

Lawmakers need a two-thirds vote to override those vetoes.

But with COVID -19 already impacting State Representative Bob Glanzer from Huron, they decided to put a new plan in place.

It was announced earlier Tuesday that the Senate and House will be able to vote online from home to make sure lawmakers stay safe.

Representative Tim Goodwin of Rapid City says right now Governor Kristi Noem has around eighty bills on her desk, ranging from social to spending issues.

Representative Tim Goodwin says he plans to go into veto day making a few adjustments to the budget, then come back for three days when the COVID-19 threat has subsided.

"We just don't know how bad it's going to be," said Goodwin. "All of us, I don't care what age you are, you've never experienced this before so there is no track record, it's never happened in our history before so we just want to get this blown over and then go sit down and do the right thing and intelligent thing to do for the people of South Dakota."

Goodwin says the three extra days will be used for them to come back hopefully in June or July to see where the state is at budget-wise.