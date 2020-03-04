Lawmakers discuss bill about creating an online database for missing persons

A database for missing people, it's an idea state lawmakers are discussing.

However, there are some people opposing this bill.

Senate Bill 27 wants to establish a missing persons online database in the Division of Criminal Investigation.

However, a local activist for missing and murdered indigenous women explains the bill is too vague.

Lily Mendoza, the founder of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, said by not including a specific line addressing the Native American it's "watering down" the issue.

"My concern is they're watering down this bill. Once again MMIW, we are invisible to them, once again," she said.

Mendoza points out that last year Senate Bill 164 passed, which created guidelines for law enforcement when reporting and investigating missing and murdered indigenous people cases.

A bill she said she was happy to see go through. But said the crisis is still not being tackled.

"I think part of this {Senate Bill 27} is that what's missing is how are they involving organizations and community in doing this work. Because we are at the front lines. We are working with and supporting and doing awareness and working with those families through the process of that grief," Mendoza said.

However, Mendoza said establishing a database is vital because it can help families gain some closure on the loved ones they lost.

"Create that so we have a sense of comfort. A sense of we're doing this in our state. We're doing it for our communities. I think it just really needs to happen," she said.

Mendoza added that collecting data is important when trying to gain funding to address communal issues, therefore, a database is necessary.

Mendoza wants Senate Bill 27 to be revised and include a line that refers to the indigenous women, men and transgender victims.

"It needs to include missing and murdered indigenous women, children and two-spirit. I continue to say two-spirit because that's a whole population of women that is ignored. It seems like our state is ashamed to know and understand two-spirit people are in our communities," she said.

The bill was passed to the floor with a do-pass recommendation.