Lawmakers consider requiring businesses to accept tribal IDs

A Senate committee has given its full support to a proposed law that would require South Dakota businesses to accept tribal IDs as proof of identity and age.

The law already requires banks and financial institutions to accept tribal IDs. Sen. Troy Heinert, a Democrat from Mission, said he introduced the bill after hearing from tribal members that some businesses were not accepting their IDs.

Tribal members use the IDs for cashing checks or purchasing tobacco and alcohol.

Proponents said the proposed law will make it clear that tribal IDs are acceptable for all business transactions.

