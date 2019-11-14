Lawmaker wants to give fathers an abortion "veto"

A Pennington County legislator wants to give fathers the right to "veto" the mother's decision to abort an unborn child.

Republican Senator Phil Jensen from District 33 says he has been fighting for fathers' rights for decades. Recently, he says he was approached by the head of Right to Life South Dakota about men who have experienced deep grief over their partner's decision to terminate their unplanned child.

"The depression is real that these men go through when it comes to having no say as to their children," Jensen said. "This bill is going to stress that men should have the right to accept full responsibility and full custody of that baby."

That would also include financial responsibility. However, no matter how much responsibility a father may want to take, he still cannot physically carry a child to term - not to mention actually delivering the baby.

To that, he simply says it's not about her body. It's about the body of the baby.

"It's not really her body because she has a living body inside of her and science proves that," Jensen said.

He fully recognizes his idea will meet stiff resistance in Pierre, but he is willing to fight for his beliefs.

"Just because you get pregnant doesn't mean you should be allowed to kill that baby," Jensen said.

