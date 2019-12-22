Last minute holiday shoppers rush to Rushmore Mall

With Christmas only days away, shoppers are rushing to buy all the gifts on their lists.

"Procrastination because I put it off until the last second, so I had to come to a real brick-and-mortar store, that's what it is with me, just procrastination," said Doug Gaston, Rapid City resident.

Despite the growing popularity of online shopping, the Rushmore Mall was filled with holiday cheer and last minute shoppers.

"I'm actually a rare breed, I think the choas and everything is fun and it's interesting to see people out there and happy and shopping for their loved ones," said Alayna Montgomery, Rapid City resident.

For the Swanson's, shopping at the mall is a family tradition, and a chance to focus on the present.

"Growing up in Rapid that's what we always did and it's so fun, I'm walking around here and I'm telling the kids about the stores I used to go to all the time, and how fun it was at Christmas time, and how it was always this packed," said Bretta Swanson, Rapid City resident.

"It's an opportunity for us to get out as a family instead of just being cooped up in our house looking at screens all day," said Nia Swanson, Rapid City resident.

From Frozen themed toys to winter gear, all these parents said they're looking forward to their kids faces on Christmas day.

"Just the excited face that she is going to be super excited to see everything that we got for her and just the joy on her face really," Montgomery said.