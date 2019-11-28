Last minute Thanksgiving food shopping

Food is arguably the most important part of Thanksgiving and last minute pickups sometimes happen.

At local grocery stores, Anderley Penwell asked shoppers not only what they are thankful for, but also what they forgot to buy for their Thanksgiving feasts.

"Dinner rolls and coffee," said Raleigh Maxson, from Rapid City.

"Just last minute thing, we're going in to get a bottle of wine and some chips," said Karolyn Bowman.

"I picked up ice cream-- one variety of non-dairy, and one variety of dairy for my family," said Sheila Schielke.

"We're getting dinner rolls, we're on our way to family Thanksgiving and our parents were like, 'Crap, we need some rolls!' So, we just stopped in!" said Makenna and Doug Noyes.

When asked what they were thankful for, Schielke said the life she lives.

"I'm grateful to live in the Black Hills, I'm grateful for all of the beautiful people who live here, and I'm just grateful for the life I have," said Schielke.

"This is our first Thanksgiving married, so each other!" said the Noyes'.