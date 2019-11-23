Last carver of Mount Rushmore dies at 98

Nick Clifford, the last remaining carver of Mount Rushmore, has died at the age of 98.

A source close to the family has told us Clifford passed away Saturday morning. A family member confirmed the death.

Clifford was the last living carver of Mount Rushmore for last 12 years. During the summers it wasn't unusual for people to see him at the memorial greeting tourists and signing copies of his book.

We were at his birthday celebration back in July you can see that story here.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Questions or comments about this story? Do you have a tip for another story? Reach out to the author, Nick Reagan, directly.

