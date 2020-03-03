Last Rapid City cracker-barrel set for Saturday

You have one more shot in Rapid City to talk with South Dakota legislators about this year’s session.

The last cracker-barrel session is 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, in the Didier Education Center Classroom Building on the School of Mines campus.

The event features Sen. Phil Jensen (R-District 33), Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-District 30), Rep. Chris Johnson (R-District 32), and Rep. Tina Mullaly (R-District 35).

Elevate Rapid City hosted this year’s cracker-barrels in Rapid City.

