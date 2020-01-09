Las Vegas firefighters discover illegal gas station at home

Las Vegas firefighters have discovered what officials describe as an illegal, homemade gas station in a backyard.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared images online of the makeshift gas station discovered by firefighters Tuesday. The photos show two yellow tanks with a gas pump nozzle on the end of a hose.

Officials say the hose from the yard was long enough to reach the street for possible curbside fill-ups.

Police say the station may be part of a trend involving gasoline purchased with stolen credit cards and then deposited into home storage containers.

