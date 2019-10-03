Large-scale emergency exercise set for Spearfish

There will be an emergency exercise at the Black Hills airport in Spearfish Saturday, Oct. 5.

Because of the training exercise, people will see a large number of emergency people and vehicles around the airport. The exercise is expected to last two to three hours.

Lawrence County Emergency Management is conducting the training to assess, practice and improve performance in response capabilities in a multi-agency incident.

Regional Health is also participating in the exercise.

“This exercise is important to ensure all the agencies in Lawrence County are on the same page in protecting our community,” Carrie Donovan, safety and quality supervisor for Regional Health, said.